Leona Magdalene Kish PROCTOR — Leona Magdalene Kish, 93, formerly of Proctor, Vermont, drifted into eternity March 17, 2020, at the home she shared with her son, Ernest, in Glendale, Arizona. She was born in Pápa, Hungary, on March 3, 1927, and immigrated to the United States with her parents, George and Mary Kaszas, at the age of 8, eventually becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen. The family settled in Proctor, Vermont, where she attended school. She even met her husband, Ernest, while skating at the local ice rink. They married on June 15, 1947, at St. Dominic’s Church and shared 63 years together until his passing in 2009. Her devotion to St. Dominic’s Catholic Church led to Leona being an active member of Court St. Rose, the affiliated Catholic Daughters group. She served the CDA in many capacities and was most honored to hold the title of Grand Regent. Always eager to lend a helping hand, Leona could be seen running in and out of the kitchen at various church events. The Christmas Bazaar was her favorite. A homemaker until her children were in junior high school, she then ventured out to work at Pleasant Manor Nursing Home in both West Rutland and Rutland locations. Leona ended her career as a senior nurse’s aide while working at Beverly Manor in Rutland City. Leona is survived by a daughter, Leona Minard and husband Edward Minard of West Rutland; a son, Ernest George Kish of Glendale, Arizona; three grandchildren, Jessica Merrill of Concord, New Hampshire, Jonathan Carrara of Washington, DC, Jason Kish and wife Rachel Kish of Goodyear, Arizona; four great-grandchildren, Jace and Jacoby Merrill, Samuel and Jana Kish; sister-in-law Kathleen Duchene of Indiana; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Kish; a granddaughter, Cheri Marie Carrara; and three brothers who had been living in Hungary, Tóth, Károly, Tóth, Féri and Tóth, Zoltán. Leona loved the ocean (she honeymooned at Old Orchard Beach, Maine), entertaining her family, baking and cooking for friends, gardening, all sorts of crafts and traveling abroad to visit relatives. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Dominic’s Church. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Dominic’s Church, Proctor. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.