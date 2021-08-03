Leona T. Gates MOUNT HOLLY — Leona Theresa Gates, 78, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Troy, New York. She was born in Ludlow, Feb. 2, 1943, the daughter of Leon and Thelma (Butler) Davis. Leona enjoyed gardening, cooking and country driving. She was employed as a cheese maker with Crowley Cheese in Mt. Holly and was employed at General Electric Co. on Rutland. Surviving is her husband, Chester B. Gates Sr., of Mt. Holly; a son, Chester B. Gates Jr. of Mt. Holly; three daughters, Nancy Stoner of Elmira, New York; Susan Stromberg, of Putney; and Cristin Swanson of Troy, New York; two sisters, Cora Hill of West Eastward, Massachusetts; and Kathy Kaymmerlen of Mt. Holly; four brothers, Frederick Hart, of Ludlow; David and Timothy Hart, of Rutland; and Kenny Hart of East Wallingford; 14 grandchildren; and 28 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers and a sister. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland, followed by a funeral service at noon.
