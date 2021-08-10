Leona T. Gates MOUNT HOLLY — The funeral service for Leona Theresa Gates, 85, who died Aug. 2, 2021, was held Thursday, Aug. 5, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Officiating was the Rev. David Elliott. Bearers were Glendon Merrill, Jacob and Nicholas Swanson, Joshua, Jonathan and Timothy Stoner. Burial in Mechanicsville Cemetery in Belmont and a reception followed.
