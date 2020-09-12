Leonard Almon Stillings LEESBURG, Fla. — Leonard Almon Stillings, 83, formerly of Vermont, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospice Center in The Villages. He was born April 12, 1937, in Lisbon, New Hampshire, the son of Chester and Leona (Croft) Stillings. He married Carmen Johnson in 1958. Mr. Stillings was employed as produce manager for First National Supermarkets, life insurance agent for New York Life, and supervisor for John A. Russell Construction Co. In retirement, he and his wife enjoyed traveling with their camper and later became snowbirds, living summers in Plymouth, Vermont, and their camp on Forest Lake in Whitefield, New Hampshire. His hobbies were repairing and collecting antique clocks, rebuilding automobiles, playing golf, riding his bicycle and doing puzzles. Survivors include three children, Samuel Stillings of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, Melissa Moore of Leesburg, and Lenora Wilkins of South Londonderry, Vermont; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; three siblings, Carlton Stillings of Templeton, Massachusetts, Alston Stillings of Rome, New York, and Meredith Langevin of Concord, New Hampshire; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years; a daughter, Julie Gibbs; and two brothers, Kenneth and Rockford Stillings. The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, in Plymouth Notch Cemetery, Plymouth, Vermont, officiated by Pastor Margo Marrone. Face masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Research (www.stjude.org). For online condolences, visit cabotfh.com.
