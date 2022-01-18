Leonard Courcelle RUTLAND — Mr. Leonard Courcelle, 95, of Rutland, Vermont, joined his loving wife in eternal life on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. He died surrounded by his loving family in the home he built and was so proud of. He was born Sept. 23, 1926, to Enos and Irene (Blanchette) Courcelle. He was a graduate and class president of the class of 1945 at Mount St. Joseph Academy. Leonard was chief engineer in the U.S. Air Force and worked on the B25 in Keesler Field, Mississippi. He returned from the service and worked at Courcelle’s Flower Shop as a floral designer. Leonard then worked as production superintendent for Tambrands Inc. for 37 years until his retirement in 1989. He was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church community. Leonard was well-known for his artistry in building furniture pieces for his home and children, his gardening, candy making, cooking, wreath making and always being available to his family with special projects. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a lifetime member of the Rutland Elks Club Lodge #345 and the American Legion Post #31, and former member of the Moose Lodge #1122. He was the loving husband of Margaret Woods Courcelle for 57 years until her passing in 2008. They loved to travel and spent many journeys, including their favorite trips to Ireland and South Carolina. He is survived by his six children. He was the proud dad of Mary Lynn (Rod) Lemmo, Mark (Claudia) Courcelle, Elise (Donald) Bedard, Susan (Burt) Van Wie, Ann (Perry) Tuttle and Kelly (Chris) Parker. He loved his family and was so gratified with his legacy of his grandchildren, Jeff (Anneliese) Lemmo, Stephanie (Scott) O’Dell, Julie (Brian) Lewin, Marty (Kristen) Courcelle, Scott (Lindsay) Courcelle, Tracy (Sean) O’Connell, Donald (Anna) Bedard Jr., Amy (James) Paigo, Holly (Adam) Muhs, Jennifer (RJ) Barnard, Alexis (Skylar Brenenstuhl) Parker and Connor (Mariah Crossman) Parker; step-grandchildren, Liza, Ally, Jamie, Evan, Austin. He was blessed with 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Gerald Courcelle; several nieces, nephews, Godchildren and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Rita Courcelle; brothers, Richard and Raymond Courcelle; and step-grandson, Michael Tuttle. His family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Brad Berryhill, Fr. Richard Tinney for his frequent visits and support and VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Rutland. Burial with military honors will be at a later date in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, Vermont. Due to the COVID pandemic, masks are required. The family requests that donations in his memory be made to the Vermont Association of the Blind or Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.