Leonard Courcelle RUTLAND — The funeral service for Leonard Courcelle, 95, who died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, was held Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Rutland. Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois officiated. Organist was John Riddle. Vocalist was Lori Routhier The eulogy was presented by his daughter, Kelly Parker. Bearers were Amy Pargo, Jeff Lemmo, Marty and Scott Courcelle, Donny Bedard Jr. and Connor Parker. A reception followed at Sweet Caroline's in West Rutland. The Rev. Richard Tinney offered a prayer service Tuesday at Aldous Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Vermont Association of the Blind or Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.
