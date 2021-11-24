Leonard F. Dickinson CASTLETON— Leonard Fred Dickinson, 73, died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at his residence, following a brief illness. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are pending with Durfee Funeral Home.
