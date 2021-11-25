Leonard F. Dickinson CASTLETON — Leonard Fred Dickinson, 73, of Castleton, died Monday afternoon, Nov. 22, 2021, at his residence, following a brief illness. He was born on Feb. 10, 1948, in Randolph and grew up in Braintree on his grandparents Robert and Elmere Jacobs’ farm. Mr. Dickinson married Laurene Bushey on Feb. 1, 1975, in Fair Haven. Mr. Dickinson was a truck driver for many years, owning and operating LRD Dispatch from 1995-2010. Then he became employed by Carpenters Motor Transport and in July, he retired from Grizzly Bear Enterprise to spend time with his family and travel. He enjoyed his grandchildren, camping, fishing, traveling, going on cruises and to Aruba. Survivors include his wife, Laurene, of Castleton; three daughters, Melissa Launderville and her husband, Len, of Cedar, Minnesota, Brenda Spafford, of Castleton, and Lisa Kelly and her husband, Tom, of Castleton; a son, Jeffery Dickinson and his wife, Janelle, of Coon Rapids, Minnesota; a brother, Robert Garafalo, of Meriden, Connecticut; grandchildren, Kelly Dickinson and Chandra Dickinson, of Minnesota, Megyn Spafford, Jacquelyn Spafford, Madison Spafford, Emma Kelly and Victoria Kelly, all of Castleton. He was predeceased by his mother, Genevieve Dickinson Garafalo; and stepfather Joseph Garafalo; and a sister, Diane Zyrkowski. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Castleton American Legion Hall, 378 Route 4W, Castleton. Please join us to share memories, laughs and tears. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.