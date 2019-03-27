Leonard F. Gero RUTLAND — Leonard Francis Gero died Sunday morning, March 24, 2019, at Genesis Elder Care Mountain View Center. He was born on Nov. 1, 1934, in St. Johnsbury, the second son of Harold and Charlotte (Henrichon) Gero. Leonard attended and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1952. While there, he became one of the best running backs in school history, setting numerous records and making the 1951 All-State team. After high school, Leonard enlisted in the USAF where he was stationed in the Philippines during the Korean War. While home on leave, he married his high school sweetheart, Doris, on Dec. 26, 1953, at the Notre Dame Church in St. Johnsbury. After finishing his military commitment, he and Doris relocated to Rutland in 1962 and he eventually retired as a dispatch manager of the Holmes Transportation Co. He then worked part time at several jobs in retirement, including the Rutland Herald and Grand Union. He was a member of the American Legion, the Knights of Columbus and Christ the King Church. Leonard enjoyed bowling, softball and hockey. He spent many years as a RAHA volunteer and was a part of the group that helped start the hockey programs in Rutland in the early years of its existence. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and NY Giants. Survivors included his wife, of Rutland; two daughters Michelle Evans, of Rutland, and Elizabeth (Matthew) Riddell, of Buxton, ME; four sons Bryan (Denise), of Rutland, Scott, of San Antonio, TX, Thomas (Gillian), of Monkton, Barry (Cindy), of Rutland. He also had 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Richard. There will be no calling hours and a service will be at a later date. Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home.
