Leonard W. Lussier Jr. BENSON — Leonard William Lussier Jr., 96, of Benson, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at this residence. A funeral service is planned for June 24, at the United Church of Benson with burial following in the West Haven Center Cemetery. For a complete obituary, please visit www.DurfeeFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to the United Church of Benson, 2793 Stage Rd, Benson VT, 05743.
