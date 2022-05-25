Leonard T. Carlisle CAVENDISH — A funeral service for Leonard T. Carlisle, 92, who died Jan. 9, 2022, was held May 21 at Cavendish Baptist Church. The Rev. Abraham Gross, pastor, officiated. Organist was Evelyn Turco. Burial followed in Cavendish Village Cemetery. Bearers were Mike Mackey, Scott and Cole Spooner, Bob Vachon, Brad and Aaron Southworth, Bob Glidden, Adrienne and Alessia Guica. The reception was hosted by Leonard’s granddaughter, Desiree Guica, at her restaurant, Du Jour VT. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
