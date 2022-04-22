Leonard T. Carlisle CAVENDISH — Calling hours for Leonard T. Carlisle, who died Jan. 9, 2022, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Cavendish Baptist Church, followed by burial in Cavendish Cemetery and then a reception in Ludlow.
