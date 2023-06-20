Leonard W. Lussier BENSON — The funeral service for Leonard W. Lussier, 96, who passed away on Janury 9th, 2023 will be held at the United Church of Benson, in Benson, VT on Saturday, June 24th at 1:00. Burial will be at the West Haven Center Cemetery, in West Haven immediately following the service. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Church basement afterwards.
