Leonel Lessard FAIR HAVEN — Leonel Lessard, 71, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, of COVID complications. He was born Jan. 10, 1951, in Canada, the son of Roland and Marie (Fortin) Lessard. He married Diane Brown April 6, 1974. Mr. Lessard was a self-employed roofer, owning and operating L&B Roofing for many years. He was also a foster parent for more than 25 years. Mr. Lessard enjoyed maple sugaring, hunting, fishing and telling jokes. Survivors include his wife, of Fair Haven; sons, Jonathon, of Fair Haven, Jason Lessard, of Brandon; daughters, Kelly Hamilton, of Massachusetts, Nancie Neal, of Texas; siblings, Yolande Letourneau, Pauline and Ginnette Vaillancourt, Rachel Laurent; and 11 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings, Jacqueline, Noel, Dennis and Marcel Lessard, Claudette Huard and Pierrette Maurisepte. Per his wishes, there will be no formal services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
