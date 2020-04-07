Leroy A. "Hotdog" Raymond ROCHESTER — Leroy A. "Hotdog" Raymond, 86, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born April 28, 1933, in Rochester, the son of Harry and Elinor (Curtis) Raymond. He was raised in Rochester, and had also lived in Connecticut and Florida. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Leroy married Ernestine Brownell in 1954, was married for 24 years, and had four children. He had worked as a heavy equipment operator for Edwin Harvey Excavating and Duval Construction. He owned and operated a snowplow business for many years, as well. He was a member of the Rochester Federated Church and Rochester Masonic Lodge #29. He enjoyed outdoor sports including hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed basketball, especially March Madness and car racing. Card playing poker nights were also a long-time favorite for get-togethers. He was a friend to many and always wore a big smile. Hotdog never met a stranger and will be missed by so many. He didn’t sit still for too long, and really enjoyed visiting with folks of all ages. Survivors include his sons, David Raymond (Susan Dimitrov) of Toana, Virginia; and Harry (Mindy) Raymond of Boca Raton, Florida; daughters, Faye (Frank) Severy of Rochester; and Andrea Raymond (Daniel Bride) of Goshen; three grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Loretta Sleath; brother, Leland Raymond; and granddaughter, Lauren Marzak. Graveside memorial services will be held at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery in Rochester. Contributions in his memory may be made to Park House, P.O. Box 4, Rochester, VT 05767. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com. Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home in Randolph.
