Leslie A. Carbine RUTLAND — Leslie Ann Carbine, 51, of Rutland, passed away on Aug. 26, 2020, at her home. She was born in Rutland on Sept. 19, 1968, the daughter of J. Fred Jr. and Irene (Sherowski) Carbine. Leslie was a graduate of both Mount St. Joseph Academy and Philadelphia University of the Arts. She was a strong, courageous woman, always full of diligence, hope and faith throughout every challenge and endeavor in her life. Her passions were the art of dance, painting, singing, poetry and creative writing. With her gift to connect with others, over the years, she developed strong, loving and lasting relationships with her friends, family and others she met throughout her life. Surviving are her mother, Irene S. Carbine of Rutland; her sister, Patricia Anne Carbine of Rutland, and her brother, J. Fred Carbine III of West Rutland; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her father. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at St. Peter Church in Rutland, Vermont. Officiating will be Rev. John Tokaz, pastor. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vermont.
