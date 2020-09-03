Leslie A. Carbine rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Leslie Ann Carbine, 51, who died Aug. 26, 2020, was held Tuesday, Sept. 1, at St. Peter Church. Officiating was the Rev. John Tokaz, pastor. Stuart James was the organist. Olivia Boughton was the vocalist. The eulogy was offered by her brother, J. Fred Carbine III. Burial took place in Evergreen Cemetery. A reception followed. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
