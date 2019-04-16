Leslie A. Newman SPRINGFIELD — Leslie A. Newman, 72, of Bloomfield, Connecticut, formerly of Springfield, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Hartford (Connecticut) Hospital. He was born March 16, 1947, in Springfield, Massachusetts, the son of Ashton and Doris (Jenks) Newman. He graduated from Springfield (Vermont) High School. Mr. Newman served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era on the Naval Aircraft Carrier USS Essex. On Nov. 9, 1968, he married Linda Beebe in Springfield, Vermont. He worked as a retail manager in Vermont, New Hampshire and Connecticut, where he most recently retired from furniture sales. Mr. Newman enjoyed playing golf, woodworking in his shop, NASCAR and local racing, fishing and gardening. He is survived by his wife, Linda, of Bloomfield; a son, Michael Newman, of Manchester; a brother, Brian Newman, of Cornish, New Hampshire; several nieces, nephews and cousins. The graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vermont, with the Rev. Gerry Piper officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local Veterans Affairs Medical Center, to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517; or American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vermont.
