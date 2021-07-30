Leslie (Harvey) Kaigle BURLINGTON — Leslie Ann (Harvey) Kaigle was born on Oct. 24, 1957, in Concord, Massachusetts, and grew up in Rutland and Burlington, Vermont. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1975 and went on to attend cosmetology school in Albany, New York. She met her husband, David Allen Kaigle, through mutual friends, and they were married on Oct. 4, 1980, in Burlington, Vermont. Leslie and David enjoyed 36 wonderful years together before David passed away in 2016. Leslie and David resided in the Old North End in Burlington, Vermont, where they raised their three children, Anthony Kaigle, Suzanne (Kaigle) Carter and Matthew Kaigle. Leslie enjoyed many hobbies and activities, from crafting to camping with her children, fostering dogs, gardening, skeet-shooting and bee-keeping, Leslie was always active and expanding her knowledge. Leslie enjoyed a career as a cosmetologist, and went on to attend the Snelling Center for Government in addition to serving on the Burlington School Board, and working with Special Olympics Vermont, the Howard Center and Mount Abraham Union High School. In her final years, after the passing of her husband, David, Leslie was also greatly comforted to have found a partner in Rich Decker. Leslie and Rich shared a sense of humor, and enjoyed many trips and meals together around Vermont, New Hampshire and New York, all of which eased the difficulty of her fight against cancer and put a smile on her face. A strong woman, Leslie was fiercely protective and supportive of her family. Leslie had a generous, loving and caring spirit. She fought her hardest until the end, in spite of her difficult battle against cancer. Leslie felt fortunate to spend her final days surrounded by her loving family, who were all able to be by her side when she passed away peacefully on May 30, 2021. While Leslie sometimes felt “fair to partly cloudy,” she wanted her loved ones to know that she led a blessed life and she made sure to tell her children she loved them all so very much. Leslie’s family is very grateful for the care provided by the many hard-working nurses and doctors at UVM Medical Center. Thank you for taking care of our Mom. Leslie was predeceased by her loving husband, David, and her parents. Leslie is survived by her children, Anthony “Tony” Kaigle (Hethba), Suzanne Carter and Matthew Kaigle; and her grandchildren, Anna Kaigle and Jackson Carter; as well as her cherished siblings, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends who were like family. A full obituary appears at: AW Rich Funeral Home https://awrichfuneralhomes.com/book-of-memories/4678059/Kaigle-Leslie/index.php
