Leslie M. Eno Jr. RUTLAND — Leslie M. Eno Jr., 88, of Rutland passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 22, 2020. Born in Rutland on Jan. 19, 1932, he was the son of Leslie M. Eno Sr. and Renalda (Maheau) Eno. He was a 1950 graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He served part of his tour on the Destroyer Escort USS Tabberer which sailed in the Caribbean to Cuba then across the equator to Rio de Janeiro. He married Barbara Goodrich on Feb. 27, 1954. They were married 61 years until her death in 2015. He was a longtime member and former president of the MSJ Athletic Association. He was a former member of the MSJ School Board and was instrumental in getting the MSJ Soccer Fields built. He is survived by two sons, Joseph M. Eno and Edward E. Eno, both of Rutland. He was predeceased by his parents; and a sister, Shirley Eno; as well as his beloved wife, Barbara. Memorial contributions may be made to the MSJ Athletic Association, in care of Dick Densmore, 5 Mead St., West Rutland, VT 05777; or the Calvary Cemetery Fund, in care of St. Peter Church, 134 Convent Ave., Rutland, VT 05701. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Peter Church. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
