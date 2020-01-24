Leslie M. Eno RUTLAND — Leslie M. Eno, 88, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at his home. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at St. Peter Church in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount St. Joseph Academy Athletic Assoc., in care of Richard Densmore, 5 Mead St., West Rutland, VT 05777; or Calvary Cemetery Fund, in care of St. Peter Church, Convent Avenue, Rutland, VT 05701. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
