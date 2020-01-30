Leslie M. Eno rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Leslie M. Eno, 88, who died Jan. 22, 2020, was held Tuesday at St. Peter Church in Rutland. Officiating was the Rev. Thomas Houle, pastor. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Colleen D’Auria was the vocalist. Stuart James was the organist. Bearers were Raymond LaMoria, David and Patrick Goodrich, Jack DiPalma, Dominic and Jerry Gorruso. The eulogy was offered by his son, Joseph M. Eno. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland
