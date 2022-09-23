Leslie M. John BRANDON — Leslie Michelle John, of Brandon, VT age 49, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 18, 2022, surrounded by her family, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Leslie was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on December 31, 1972. She was the daughter of James and Patricia (Hart) Dean. She grew up in Beekman, NY where she received her early education in St. Mary’s Catholic School. She graduated from Arlington High School, class of 1993. August 28, 1999, she married David John of Lee, MA. They moved to Brandon VT where they have made their home. She earned her degree in Early Childhood Education from Vermont Community College, and worked a short time for Head Start. She enjoyed being with her children, painting, music and baking and was personal home Golden Retriever Breeder. She is survived by her husband; David John of Brandon, 2 sons; Michael John of Clifton Park, NY and Nicholas John of Brandon, 4 daughters; Tricia Whitney and her husband Michael Whitney, Meghan John, Ava John and Allison John all of Brandon, 4 sisters; Gayle Ferguson of Orlando, FL, Stephanie Moroney of Poughquag , NY, Heather Ferguson of Pleasant Vally, NY and Kristine Burger Wappingers Falls, NY. 2 grandchildren; Cole Whitney and Brooklyn Whitney and many nieces, nephews & cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by her mother; Patricia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 1 PM, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Hopewell Junction, NY. The graveside committal service and burial will follow the mass in St. Denis Cemetery. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to; Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733 or flowers will be accepted. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon, VT
