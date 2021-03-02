Leslie V. Howe RUTLAND — Leslie V. “Les” Howe, 73, of Rutland, Vermont, and a former Barre, Vermont, resident, died Feb. 15, 2021, at the VA Hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire. He was born in Barnstable, Massachusetts, July 17, 1947, son of Vernon E. Howe and Ruth B. (Miles) Howe. Leslie married Freda B. Elliott on March 17, 1999. Leslie was a Barre City Police Officer, a bus/truck driver and owner of The Bounty Restaurant. He was a life member of the American Legion, VFW, American Legion Riders, CVMA VT Chapter 26-1, Combat Veteran Assoc. and DAV Life Member. Les was a proud USMC veteran, devoted husband, father and grandfather. Les spent countless hours involved in the American Legion, eventually serving as state commander. Les enjoyed riding his motorcycle, going to the casino and spending time with family. Surviving are his wife, Freda B. Howe of Ludlow; a daughter, Alison Howe and Robert Miller of Barre; a son, Bryan Howe and wife Estelle of Wilmot, New Hampshire; two brothers, Gary Howe and wife Linda of Winooski and Ronald Howe and wife Dawna of Williamstown, Vermont; two sisters, Carol “Tammy” Phelps of Brattleboro and Donna McQuain of Fort Edward, New York; six grandchildren, Kaitlin Boucher of Barre, Jordan Howe of Knoxville, Tennessee, Brynn Boucher of Barre, Philip Howe of Wilmot, New Hampshire, Sophie Miller of Barre and Caleb Howe of Wilmot, New Hampshire. He was predeceased by Ruth B. Doten and Vernon E. Howe. Services will be held at a later date in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion and Vermont Cancer Center. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
