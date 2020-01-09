Lester W. "Les" Burleson Jr. BENSON — Lester W. "Les" Burleson Jr., 89 years young, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Les was born March 25, 1930, in Middletown, CT, to Lester and Myrtle (Dunkleberger) Burleson. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School where he met his future wife, Jan MacLaren, who survives him. They were married for 68 years. In 1958, they moved to Benson, to farm. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. He had numerous jobs throughout his life, but was most happy building and working with his hands. In later life, he spent his time repairing and caning chairs. This past year, since he was unable to go to his beloved shop, he had been making baskets. He finished the last one the day he went into the hospital. He served his community in many capacities, his favorite was as fire chief and even became a member of the Benson First Response. He went on to teach firefighters throughout the state of Vermont. He and Jan had been members of the Vermont Chapter of the International Flying Farmers for 57 years and he still carried his pilot's license in his wallet until he died. Les leaves behind his loving wife, Jan; daughters Lynn (David) LaRock, Lee (Brian) Scott, and son Wayne (Kim) Burleson; grandchildren Rick, Matt, Leslie LaRock, Jessica Reed, Justin Burleson, Martin Hutchins and Hannah Hutchins, and their respective spouses. He will be greatly missed by his 13 great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter. He also leaves his younger brother, Richard; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and his sister-in-law, Pat MacLaren. At his request, no calling hours or service are planned. An informal get-together will be held in the early summer. Please make contributions to either the Benson Fire Dept. or the Fair Haven Rescue Squad, in care of the Durfee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 86, Fair Haven, VT 05743.
