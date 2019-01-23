Lew H. Levin SHAFTSBURY — Lew H. Levin, 86, died Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at Bennington Health & Rehabilitation, surrounded by family. He was born July 24, 1932, in Rutland, the son of Reuben and Lula (Hewes) Levin. He received his education in Bennington. Mr. Levin served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Jill Nelson May 26, 1955, in North Bennington. He worked at Stanley Tools in Shaftsbury for over 45 years. He was a union shop steward and he also was employed painting and papering. He and his family owned and operated Lilly's Food & Drink in Bennington for over 10 years. Mr. Levin was a life member of American Legion Post 13 and VFW Post 1332 in Bennington. He was fundraiser for Post 13 baseball and Norshaft Little League. He enjoyed hunting, horse-racing, playing cards and music. Survivors include his wife, of Shaftsbury; five children Maria DeLuca, of North Bennington, Peter, Corrinne and Lew "Chip" Levin Jr., all of Shaftsbury, Lianne Rush, of Bennington; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; two sisters Natalie Rallis and Thyra Chapman, of Bennington; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by four siblings Priscilla Gray, Corrinne Richards, Harold "Sonny" and Bruce Levin. Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at Mahar & Son Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in North Bennington. Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 13 Baseball Program, in care of Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main St., Bennington, VT 05201. For online condolences, visit www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
