Lewis Joseph Tezak Sr. CASTLETON — Lewis Joseph Tezak Sr., 80, peacefully passed away Monday afternoon, Jan. 11, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center, after a long illness. He was born Nov. 29, 1940, in Reading, Pennsylvania, the son of Lewis F. and Mary (Breager) Tezak. Lewis was a graduate of Reading High School class of 1958. He received a degree in physical education from West Chester University in 1963. He then began his lifelong teaching and coaching career which lasted for 36 years. He married Amanda Susan “Susie” Glasgow on April 2, 1965; together, they had three children. Lewis embraced life and had many hobbies, including traveling, cooking, skiing, collecting art, and was a lifelong Eagles fan. He is survived by his wife, Amanda Susan “Susie” Tezak; by his three sons, Lewis J. Tezak Jr., Manning Tezak and his wife, Shawn, and Jason Tezak; by his brother, David Tezak; and a niece, Tiffany Tezak. He was predeceased by his parents. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc., located at 1939 Main St., Castleton. COVID-19 restrictions apply; please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired at 1 Scale Ave., Suite #117, Building 18, Rutland, VT 05701, www.vabvi.org. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
