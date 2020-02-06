Lewis W. Baldvins SPRINGFIELD — Lewis W. Baldvins, 84, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was born July 11, 1935, in Keene, New Hampshire, the son of Otto and Lura (White) Baldvins of Marlborough, New Hamshire. He attended Marlborough schools where he graduated high school. He later attended UNH where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Growing up in Marlborough, he delivered newspapers as a young man, played basketball in high school, and had a printing press in which he printed school athletic schedules and special events flyers. He learned the electrical trade early working for his father’s business, Baldvins Electric. He lived and worked in Boston, Massachusetts, for a year, living at the YMCA and worked wiring speakers at the Boston Museum of Science. He later worked at the Grand Hotel on Mount Washington just before attending UNH. On Aug. 25, 1956, he married Frances L. Hitchcock. She predeceased him on April 22, 2014. They made their home in Athens, Vermont, for several years before moving to Springfield in 1962. He owned and operated Hemenway Electric in Springfield, Vermont, for over 45 years, doing many residential and industrial electrical jobs throughout southern Vermont, including traffic lights, street lights and hanging holiday decorations for the Town of Springfield, airport lighting at the Hartness State Airport and working in and around the Springfield area businesses. He was a member of the Springfield Rotary Club, the Springfield Elks Club, Springfield Chamber of Commerce, the Vermont Electrical Association (VECA) and the Vermont State Licensing Board, and the Hit or Miss Club. He also taught classes at an electrical trade school for the State of Vermont. He was named Citizen of the Year in 1991 by the Springfield Chamber of Commerce. He enjoyed camping, woodworking and was an avid cribbage player. His most proud accomplishments were his family. He is survived by his two sons, Thomas Baldvins of Amherst, New Hampshire, and Allan Baldvins of Merrimack, New Hampshire; two daughters, Catherine Lantiegne and husband Michael of Weare, New Hampshire, and Cynthia Baldvins of Merrimack, New Hampshire; his grandchildren, Tia, Trace, Taylor, Aric, Adam, Tom, Michael and Jillian; his great-grandchildren, Logan, Isabelle, Landon, Oliver, Charlotte, Lily and Miles; also by one brother, Jon O. Baldvins of Winchester, New Hampshire; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and one sister, Edna McGoldrick. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the United Methodist Church in Springfield, Vermont. Reverend Gerry Piper will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in the Athens Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Rotary Club, P.O. Box 808, Springfield, VT 05156 (Check Memo - Baldvins Scholarship). Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vermont, is assisting with arrangements.
