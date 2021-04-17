Liela Holmquist Onorato DUMFRIES, Va. — Liela Holmquist Onorato, age 81, of Dumfries, Virginia, passed away on April 11, 2021, at her home. Liela was born in Rutland, Vermont, to Gunnar and Helen Holmquist on March 14, 1940. She graduated from Rutland High School. She received her bachelor’s degree from Upsala College in East Orange, New Jersey. She met Angelo Onorato in Newark, New Jersey, and they married on Aug. 15, 1964, in Vermont. She began her career with the IRS, and later worked as a real estate assistant and preschool teacher for Lord of Life Lutheran Church. Liela was an active volunteer at the Lutheran Church of the Covenant, loved to spend time in her garden, scrapbooking, and outings with her many close friends. She recently developed a passion for Tai Chi, regularly attending classes at her Four Seasons Community. Being a mom and Namma to her grandchildren brought her the most joy. Family was everything to her and she spoiled all of us every day. Liela is survived by her husband of 56 years, Angelo Richard Onorato; her daughter and husband, Marie and Timothy Schweitzer; her son and wife, Victor and Corina Onorato; brother and wife, Allen and Marilyn Holmquist; and grandchildren, Stephen Schweitzer (fiancée Katie Lewis), Nicole Cartagena (husband Carlos), Javier Onorato, Nicholas Onorato and Emily Onorato. Liela was preceded in death by parents, Gunnar and Helen Holmquist; in-laws, Victor and Philomena Onorato; and brother-in-law, Victor (Cookie) Onorato. Visitation will be at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd., Woodbridge, VA 22193 on Monday, April 19, from 4-7 p.m. There will be a private church service at Lutheran Church of the Covenant on Tuesday, April 20, at 12 p.m. and the burial immediately following in Quantico National Cemetery. Donations may be given to Lutheran Church of the Covenant www.lcocdalecity.org or ACTs https://actspwc.org/donations/quick-donate.
