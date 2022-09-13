Lillian B. Gilman FAIR HAVEN — Lillian Bell Gilman, age 91, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the Pine of Rutland. Lillian was born in Poultney on October 12, 1930. She was the daughter of Freeland and Gladys (Beebe) Mattison. She grew up in Poultney where she received her early education and graduated from Poultney High School. In her earlier years she had worked at Poalino’s Green House in Fair Haven and later worked as a machine operator at Tambrands for more than 23 years. She enjoyed crocheting, loved her flowers and working in her veggie garden. Dogs were her favorite pets. Surviving is her son and care provider; Timothy Gilman of Fair Haven, 1 daughter; Penelope Mahoney of Rutland, 2 sisters; Amelia Brown of Whitehall, NY and Linda Landon of Brandon, 7 brothers; George Mattison of Castleton, Edward Mattison of Whitehall, NY, Irvin Mattison of Poultney, Raymond Mattison of L.A. CA, William Mattison of Alaska, Freeland Mattison of CO and John Mattison of Glens Falls, NY. 2 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews & cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by her husband; Clarence Gilman, Sr, a son Clarence Gilman, Jr, a sister; Lena Bohannon and a brother; Charles Mattison. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 2 PM, at the Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven, where friends may call from 1 PM until service time at 2 PM. The graveside committal service and burial will follow in the family lot, at Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. Memorial gift in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to; Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
