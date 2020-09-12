Lillian J. King FAIR HAVEN — Lillian J. King, 91, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, after a brief illness. Lillian was born Oct. 15, 1928, in Castleton, Vermont, the daughter of Carl and Florence (Dimick) Johnson. She was a graduate of Fair Haven High School class of 1946 and the Rutland School of Nursing class of 1949. After receiving her nursing degree, she worked at Rutland Hospital and as a private duty nurse for many years. Lillian married Douglas V. King in 1950. Together, the couple purchased the Durfee Funeral Home and she assisted Doug in many aspects of the business. They also owned and operated King’s Unfinished Furniture and Floor Covering for many years. She was an avid Red Sox fan and also enjoyed gardening, crafts, reading and local history. Survivors include her three daughters and their spouses, Deborah and husband Michael Weinberg of Jericho, Vermont, Peggy and husband Paul Olson of Gorham, Maine, Amy and husband Walter Ducharme of Castleton, Vermont; a grandson, Brian Olson of Windham, Maine; her brother, Donald Johnson and wife Jan of Palmyra, Pennsylvania; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Doug; her brother, Carl "Bud" Johnson Jr. Services with be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice of Southwestern Vermont, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701; or the American Cancer Society, P.O Box 397, Montpelier, VT 05601; or to the Fair Haven Rescue Squad, 17 Prospect St., Fair Haven, VT 05743. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.