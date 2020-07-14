Lillian Mae Krysztofik WEST RUTLAND — Lillian M. Krysztofik, 92, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Mountain View Genesis Center in Rutland, Vermont. She was born Dec. 23, 1927, in Rutland, the daughter of Cloyd and Edna (Dikeman) Fenton. She was married to John J. Krysztofik at the St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in West Rutland on Dec. 27, 1945. She was a member of the West Rutland American Legion Auxiliary Unit #108, and worked as a bookkeeper in Vermont, Virginia and Arizona before returning to Vermont to live. Survivors include a son, John B. Krysztofik and wife Barbara of Center Rutland, Vermont; sisters, Rita Decker of Brandon, Bonnie Burton of Bridgewater, Beverly Adams-Allen of Hancock, Doris Needham of Tennessee; and a multitude of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Alexandria Breznick Fairhill, Aug. 4, 2000; a grandson, Steven Breznick, Oct. 9, 2001; a great-grandson, Gabriel Adam Zimiski-Bowditch on May 27, 2015; her brother, Richard Fenton; and a sister, Barbara Swan. No service was scheduled per Lillian’s request, but a private gathering was held in June 2020, when the family was able to attend from Virginia. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
