Lillian O. McCullough WEST RUTLAND — Our beautiful mom, Lillian O. (Potter) McCullough, 91, left us on February 13 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Rutland, March 16, 1931 to Royal Daniel and Mary (Crossman) Potter. Lillian married Roy McCullough on July 10, 1948. Together they had 9 children, 6 boys and 3 girls. Gary from South Carolina, Danny from Florida, Burton and Peter from West Rutland, Kevin from Washington, and 2 daughters Mary Burke and Shauna Woods both from West Rutland. She has 18 grandchildren, 33 great children and 4 great great grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Roy, a son Roy, Jr, an infant daughter Roberta, a granddaughter Ashley, 2 brothers Clark and Ron Potter and her best friend/sister Jeanette McNeil. Mom was happiest when she was taking care of her family. Mom loved baking, knitting, crocheting, playing scrabble, doing puzzles and reading. Mom loved having picnics at Lake Dunmore and she loved going to the ocean. We would like to take this opportunity to thank her niece Debbie Ruskin and her granddaughter Laura Mccullough Morgan for taking such loving care of mom. We really appreciate everything the two of you did for mom. There will be no calling hours. We will be having a celebration of life for mom on March 12 at Mary’s Cafe in West Rutland at 2:00 pm. Her burial will be on May 12 at the Riverside Cemetery in Ira where she will be laid to rest next to her husband Roy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice at the Bayada office in Rutland, VT. Arrangements are under the care of Clifford Funeral Home.
