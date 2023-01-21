Lillian V. Thomsen BRANDON — Lillian Victoria nee Olson Thomsen, of Brandon, Vermont, entered the Church Triumphant on Tuesday January 17, 2023. She was a kindergarten teacher at Neshobe Elementary School for many years. Earl Albert Thomsen, her husband of 50 years, preceded her in death on March 17, 2005. She is survived by two sons, Marcus W. Thomsen (Margaret N. Thomsen) and Karl J. Thomsen (Lisa Thal), two very special grandsons Stephen H. Thomsen (Amanda R. Kennedy) and Michael R. Thomsen and great granddaughter Lucy J. Thomsen. One brother, Merwin Olson, also survives. A memorial service of celebration of Lillian’s life will be held on Saturday February 25, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Brandon, Vermont. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. prior to the service. Private graveside committal services and Interment will take place at a later date in the family lot in the Forest Dale Cemetery, Forest Dale, VT “Peace, Love and Joy to my family and friends.” In lieu of flowers memorial donations in her name may be given to ELCA World Hunger, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, P.O. Box 1809, Merrifield, VA 22116-8009 or The Pittsford Food Shelf, 4181 Route 7, Pittsford, VT 05763 Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home, Brandon, VT.
