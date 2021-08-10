Lincoln M. Fenn RUTLAND —The memorial service for Lincoln M. Fenn, 88, who died Aug. 3, 2020, was held Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ. The Rev. Dr. Alberta Wallace, intentional interim, officiated. Organist was Diane Chartrand. Flutist, Louise Howard, and pianist Brandon Howard, played a duet. Eulogists were Stephen, Peter and Everett Fenn, Amy Lum, Dave Wolk and Mary Fregosi. Family and friends offered remembrances. Burial was in Grace Church Memorial Garden. A reception followed at the church. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
