Lincoln M. Fenn RUTLAND — The day Linc Fenn chose to travel was a perfect summer’s day. He always was a smart man, as well as a decent, gentle and humble man. He set a high bar for what it means to be a truly “good man,” a phrase tossed around too lightly at times. He wasn’t trying to rule the world - just live in it, deeply love his family and serve his community. He saw the best in people and felt everybody had some valuable skill to be nurtured. Although his heart was big, it slowly wore out. He died quietly on Aug. 3, 2020, surrounded by his family, at his home in Rutland, Vermont. Up until the day he died, his actions and words inspired many. As a teacher, he instructed Rutland’s youth for 36 years, coached cross country running for 15 years and was an adjunct professor of Political Science at Castleton University. He also served his community as a driver for Meals On Wheels, as an active member of the Grace Congregational Church and its choirs, as a member on the Board of Trustees for the Rutland Public Library, as president of the Rutland Historical Society, and in countless other large and small moments. He also served as a Captain in the U.S. Army. Born in Berlin, New Hampshire, on June 8, 1932, to Edward and Helen Fenn, he had three sisters, Barbara Wysession (deceased), Diana Dunseath and Louise Howard. Educated there, he went on to earn degrees of Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts at the University of New Hampshire. It was there he met his wife, Sara Jean Paul, with whom he remained happily married for 62 years. They moved to Rutland in 1964 where Sara Fenn continues to live. She has the love and support of their four children, Stephen Fenn, Peter Fenn, Lawrence Fenn and Amy Lum. His joys were many. He considered the books that surrounded him his friends and loved to visit them. Travel remained a passion for him throughout his life. His family enjoyed reaping the rewards of his bountiful garden and there are many loved companions who will fondly remember the many miles they had run with him over the roads and trails of Vermont. He expressed his love of music by singing in many of Grace Church’s choirs. His most cherished delight was his 10 grandchildren and there was no better way to spend his time than surrounded by and cooking for his family. It is not hard to run to across one of his former students, friends or colleagues throughout Vermont and beyond. And should you bump into one of them, they will remember a kind, good person who hopefully inspired them to become the same. That is the best way to honor and remember him: simply be good, kind and helpful to those around you and do the best you can at whatever it is you are doing. Arrangements are being made under the direction of the Tossing Funeral Home. A memorial gathering will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Lincoln Fenn to The Rutland Community Cupboard at 65 River St., Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.