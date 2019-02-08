Linda A. Angiolillo GRANVILLE, N.Y. — Linda A. Angiolillo, 71, of Granville, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, following a brief illness after being diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer. She was born on Oct. 8, 1947, in Granville, the daughter of Harold Bruce and Margaret (Edwards) Bruce Kehoe. She graduated from Granville High School, Class of 1966. She attended Southern Adirondack BOCES, obtaining her licensed practical nursing degree in 1983. After graduating, she was employed for the Glens Falls Hospital for three years. Linda was employed for the Gordon M. Thomas Family Practice for 17 years. She was employed for Indian River Adult Home in Granville for many years as a case manager and ended her career as a nurse at Indian River Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (currently Granville Center) in Granville. She was a communicant and former lector of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Granville. Linda was an avid bowler at one time and a member of the Glens Falls 600 Club. She was previously a board member of the Haynes House of Hope in Granville and instrumental in forming the annual coin drop for the organization. Linda was united in marriage to her husband, Michael G. Angiolillo, on Sept. 8, 1979, by Hon. Robert M. King, Town Justice of Granville, behind his funeral home under the weeping willow tree which caused many jokes in the family throughout the years. In October of 1987, she and her husband purchased the Frandino Funeral Home in Whitehall and currently operates under the name of the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home. She enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve in 1986, where she was honored as “Sailor of the Month and Sailor of the Year for the Glens Falls Naval Reserve Center. She was always proud that she was activated to active duty and served during “Desert Storm.” She was a member of the American Legion Post #81 of Whitehall. Linda was a member of Slate Valley Chapter #122, Order of the Eastern Star in Granville where she served as Worthy Matron several times. She was appointed as Associate Grand Marshal in 1993 and elected as a Commissioner of Appeals from 1995-96 for the Grand Chapter. She was then elected to the Grand Chapter Line in 1997 and elected as Grand Matron of the Grand Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star of the State of New York in 2001. Following her term as Grand Matron, she was elected as a trustee for the Grand Chapter for six years. She served as the chairperson for the OES Nursing Scholarship Committee for several years. She was predeceased by her father, Harold Bruce and wife Ruth; and her mother, Margaret Kehoe and husband Edward. Survivors include her loving husband, Michael G. Angiolillo; her three daughters LeaAnn Stanley, of Cohoes, Tracey Coley and husband Joey, of East Windsor, CT, and Stacey S. Fifield, of Wells, VT; her seven grandchildren Erin Rathbun, Scott Myer, Nolan and Hannah Stanley, Colt and Olivia Ballard, Brandon Coley; her two great-grandchildren Vivienne Ray and Cora Myer. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Dennison and husband David; her three brothers Michael, Gregory and Jeffrey Bruce; her two sons-in-law Keith Stanley and William Ballard; two brothers-in-law John and Frank Angiolillo; her nieces and nephews Tami and Kirk Dennison, Frank and Jennifer Angiolillo and Tiffany Towne; several cousins; and her very special friend, Hilda Viger and her family. Friends may call on the family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the services at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church on Saturday, Feb. 9. There will be an Order of the Eastern Star Memorial Service at 3:45 p.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Bulkley Avenue, Granville, with Rev. Joseph Arockiasamy and Rev. Jerry McKinney officiating. The members of the American Legion will provide military honors immediately following the Mass at the church. Following the services, there will be a reception at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Park Avenue in Granville. It is requested that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Linda’s memory to Slate Valley Masonic Center, C/O Mrs. Lois Warner, 2 Munson Drive, Granville, NY 12832; or to the OES Nursing Scholarship Fund, C/O Grand Chapter Office, 1400 Utica St., Oriskany, NY 13424. To leave an online condolence, please visit: angiolillofuneralhome.com.
