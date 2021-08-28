Linda Adamaitis WEST RUTLAND — Linda Adamaitis, 72, died Aug. 23, 2021, at Rutland Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center. She was born Nov. 5, 1948, in Middlebury, the daughter of Harold J. and Alice G. (Shackett) Murray. She graduated from Rutland High School. In 1994, she married Michael R. Chaloux, who died Oct. 27, 2020. Ms. Adamaitis worked at the Rutland Job Service, fast food service and was a stay-at-home mom. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, cooking and baking. Survivors include her children, Sheila Bourassa, of Rutland, Donald Adamaitis Jr., of West Rutland, Adam Adamaitis, of Barre; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Joan Little, Randy Magill, both of Springfield, Pam Maniery, of Rutland, and Tim Murray, of West Rutland. She was predeceased by a sister, Brenda Little; and a son, Baby Cummings. Services will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
