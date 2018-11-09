Linda Anne Reggina LIBERTY, NY - Linda Anne Reggina, age 67, died Oct. 26, 2018, at Vassar Medical Center, in Poughkeepsie, NY. Mrs. Reggina was born in Leicester, VT, on Dec. 26, 1950. She was the daughter of Herbert E. and Mabel (Waite) Ryder Jr. She grew up in the Leicester-Brandon area and was graduated from Otter Valley Union High School. Following graduation, she moved to New York where she worked for 35 years for the State of New York. She is survived by four sisters Stella Alger, of London, OH, Jane LaFountain, of Middlebury, Wilma Marcoux, of Sudbury, and Catherine Ryder, of Florence. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Pat Reggina. A private graveside committal service and burial took place on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at the family lot in Forest Dale Cemetery. Family and friends shared in the service. Arrangements were under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
