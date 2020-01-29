Linda C. LaVictoire RUTLAND — Linda C. LaVictoire, 71, of Rutland passed away Jan. 27, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, after a brief illness. She was born Sept. 28, 1948, in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Alfred R. and Ruth (Kindler) Carbonell. She graduated in 1966 from Rochester (Vermont) High School. She attended Rutland Business College. She married Lee G. LaVictoire on Sept. 3, 1972. She is survived by her husband, Lee; her daughters, Bridgette LaVictoire and Jessica Smith and husband Brian; her sisters, Anita and Patricia; her brother, Robert; several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. The funeral and graveside service will take place in the spring. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made in support of the Australian wildfires at The Red Cross Australian Disaster & Recovery Fund (https://www.redcross.org.au/campaigns/disaster-relief-and-recovery-donate).
