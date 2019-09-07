Linda Greeno MORGANTON, N.C. — Linda Greeno, 71, of Morganton, passed Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, while surrounded by her family. Born in Chittenden, Vermont, on April 12, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Arthur Vradenburg and Madge Della Disorda Vradenburg. Linda was a simple kind of woman who played solitaire and Yahtzee. She enjoyed Elvis Presley, Wednesday night family dinner and Sunday dinner. Most of all, she loved her family. Linda is survived by her husband, Ronald Richard Greeno, of the home; son, Scott A. Greeno, of Vermont; daughters Roni Greeno-Wade and husband John, and Reni Greeno-Hood and husband James, all of Morganton; grandchildren Savannah Archuleta, of Morganton, Suzi Archuleta-Di Pinto and husband David, of California, Adonis Drake and wife Lucia, of California, and Shelby Hood, of Morganton; great-grandchild, Grace Archuleta, of Morganton; and sister, Jeanie Bird, of Vermont. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Vradenburg; brother, Allyn Vradenburg; and stepmother, Edith Tucker. A celebration of Linda’s life will be held at a later date in Brandon, Vermont. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.