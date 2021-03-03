Linda Gutel BENSON — Linda Gutel, 72, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at her residence. She was born Aug. 10, 1948, in Dwight, Illinois, the daughter of William and Helen (Michaels) Call. After high school, she attended cosmetology school and was employed as a beautician. Mrs. Gutel enjoyed reading and painting. Survivors include two children, Mark of Benson, Christina of the Virgin Islands, and six grandchildren. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.