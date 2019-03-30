Linda H. (Ortiz) Johnston MONTPELIER — Linda Hope (Ortiz) Johnston, 75, formerly of Montpelier, Greensboro, and most recently of Essex Junction, died on March 18, 2019. Linda was born in Montpelier on June 9, 1943, the daughter of Angel J. "Chappy" and Portia Hope (Downing) Ortiz. Linda graduated from Montpelier High School in 1961. After graduation, she began working for Vermont Mutual Fire Insurance Co. and later worked as a stenographer at National Life Insurance. Linda also enjoyed working as a model for Dowers Specialty Shop. On May 7, 1966, Linda married James A. Johnston at St. Augustine Church, in Montpelier. Linda and Jim made their home in Montpelier for 40 years, where they raised their family. Linda was a full-time homemaker and active community volunteer. Linda had exquisite taste and could master anything. Linda introduced her daughters to horses and the love of riding. She was a district commissioner of the Montpelier Pony Club, served on the board of the Vermont Hunter Jumper Association, course-designed and ran horse shows. She and her daughter ran Brookwood Farm and taught many children to ride. The farm was her pride and joy. Linda was a creative woman with many hobbies and small business interests from gardening, to candy making and photography. Linda enjoyed serving on the State of Vermont Board of Veterinary Medicine. Linda and Jim moved to their retirement home in Greensboro in 2006, to the home that Linda lovingly restored. In Greensboro, Linda was active with the Walking Ladies and enjoyed swimming, kayaking, biking and cross-country skiing. In 2014, Linda and Jim moved to Essex Junction to be closer to family. On March 18, 2015, Linda moved to Memory Care at Mansfield Place, where she resided at the time of her passing. Survivors include daughters Darcie L. Johnston, of Alexandria, Virginia, and Stacey Nelson and husband David, of Essex Junction; her grandsons Elliott James Nelson and David Samuel (Sam) Nelson, of Essex Junction; her sisters-in-law Jo-Anne Kennedy, of Narragansett, Rhode Island, and Melanie Ortiz, of Groton; several nieces, a nephew and many cousins. Linda’s husband, Jim, her parents and her younger brother, Richard J. Ortiz, predeceased her. Her brothers-in-law John W. Kennedy Jr. and Robert Johnston, and her nephews Gray Johnston and John W. Kennedy III, also predeceased her. Linda’s family would like to thank all of her wonderful caregivers Donna Francis, Amber Streeter, Daya Nadeau, April Gabaree, Lisa Fuller, Katheren Desjardin, Kim Adams, Jessica Pagliuca, Annette Palmer, Angela Lee, Colleen Crowley, Angel White and the UVM Health Network Home Health and Hospice staff and volunteers. There will be no calling hours. A funeral Mass will take place at St. Augustine’s Church in Montpelier on April 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. A committal service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, 11 a.m. in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Randolph Center.
