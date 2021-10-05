Linda Hedden PAWLET — A memorial service for Mrs. Linda Hedden will be held on Oct. 23, at Equinox Village, 49 Maple St., Manchester Center, Vermont. The memorial service will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Mr. Bob Hedden has asked for a time to share memories of Linda beginning at 3 p.m. Linda Hedden, 73, a longtime resident of the Pawlet area, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. For her full obituary, please visit www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
