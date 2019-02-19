Linda Irene Cram POULTNEY — Linda Irene Cram, 63, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at her home. She was born Sept. 25, 1955, in Granville, New York, the daughter of Elsie Winchell and Gerald Monroe. She received her early education in Granville. On Sept. 24, 1983, she married Steven Charles Cram in Fair Haven. Mrs. Cram worked as an aide at Misty Heather Morn in Hydeville for more than 13 years. She retired in 2018 and then cared for her husband until his death June 2018. She enjoyed fishing, yard sales, bingo and going to the casino. Survivors include three children Todd Cram, of Poultney, who was her caregiver, Brian Cram, of Rutland, Tonya Kopysciaski, of Stockbridge; eight siblings Norma Smith, Jerry Winchell, John Desabrais, all of Fair Haven, Ellen and Arthur W. Stone, both of Granville, New York, Pam Rodriquez, of Clinton, North Carolina, Richard and Arthur L. Stone, both of West Rutland; eight grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also predeceased by her mother and stepfather Arthur L. Stone Sr.; and three sisters Rose Cram, Dora Stone, Barbara Hildreth. The memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 23, at Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven, where a calling hour will begin at 11 a.m. prior to the service. A reception will follow at 1 p.m. Saturday at Poultney American Legion Post #39. Arrangements are by Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
