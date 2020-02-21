Linda J. Hammond CLARENDON SPRINGS — Linda J. Hammond, 84, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at her home in Clarendon Springs, Vermont. She was born in Nanuet, New York, on Jan. 7, 1936, the daughter of Emmett and Margaret C. (Wilhelm) Clark. She placed her faith in Jesus Christ at an early age and lived in faith that God would always provide for her. She graduated from Spring Valley High School and took college entrance courses majoring in horticulture and floraculture. She worked as a floral designer for two-and-a-half years. After moving to Vermont, Linda worked as a baker at Clarendon Elementary School and Mill River Union High School. Later, she worked as a cook at Pleasant Manor Nursing Home and Beverly Manor Convalescent Center. She also worked at Evelyn’s Flower Shop, Royal's Hearthside & Market, and Mintzer Brothers. She retired from TOPS (formerly Grand Union) in 2016. Linda married Marcus S. Hammond of Prospect Park, New Jersey, on June 23, 1956. Marcus worked at Veenema & Wiegers in Paterson, New Jersey, building truck bodies. After they moved to Vermont, he worked for Kennedy Brothers in Vergennes, General Electric in Rutland and the Clarendon Elementary School. Linda’s hobbies included gardening, raising sheep, sewing, baking, crafts and home repairs. She was also a pass supervisor at the Rutland Community Correctional Center. Every year, Linda would plant a vegetable and flower garden big enough to share with family and friends. She also blessed many with her home-baked dishes, pies, custom cakes and treats. She was a member and active participant at the Rutland County Farmers’ Market. She attended Fellowship Bible Church in Castleton, but also kept in touch with friends at Calvary Bible and Alliance Community Fellowship. Linda was predeceased by her husband (1980); her son, William Hammond (2014); sisters Ruth Clark and Betty Morgan; and brothers George Clark and David Clark. She is survived by her children, David (Nancy) Hammond of Huntington, Vermont, Mark (Donna) Hammond of Clarendon Springs, Vermont; daughter-in-law Michelle Hammond of Rutland, Vermont; siblings James (and Donna) Clark of Verona, New Jersey, and Paul (Carol) Clark of Phoenix, Arizona; sister-in-law Marilyn Clark of White Hall, Maryland; grandchildren Daniel (Chelsea), Peter (Amanda), Ryan, Stephanie, Sarah and Elisabeth Hammond; and nieces and nephews. A funeral is planned for Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Calvary Bible Church in Rutland, Vermont. Visiting hours will be held at Tossing Funeral Home in Rutland on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. A private burial will occur at a later date in East Clarendon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland Dismas House, 103 Park Ave., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
