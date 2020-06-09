Linda J. Hammond rites CLARENDON SPRINGS — The private graveside service for Linda June Hammond, 84, who died Feb. 15, 2020, was held June 7 in East Clarendon Cemetery. The Rev. John Longaker, pastor of Fellowship Bible Church in Castleton, officiated. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
How precious in the site of the Lord are the death of his saints. RIP, beautiful lady who loved her family and worked so hard to care for them. Linda had a "heart of gold" so to speak and lived out her faith daily as she showed grace under pressure. Bert and Arlene Ladd, Ira
