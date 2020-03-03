Linda J. Hammond rites CLARENDON SPRINGS — The funeral service for Linda J. Hammond, 84, who died Feb. 15, 2020, was held Feb. 29, at Calvary Bible Church in Rutland. The Rev. John Longaker, pastor of Fellowship Bible Church in Castleton, and the Rev. David Lind, associate pastor of Calvary Bible Church, co-officiated. Pianist was Andrea Cresci. Eulogists were sons David and Mark Hammond and grandchildren Sarah and Dan Hammond. Remembrances were offered by family and friends. Bearers were grandsons Pete, Dan and Ryan Hammond. Burial will be at a later date in East Clarendon Cemetery. A reception was held in the church fellowship hall. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
