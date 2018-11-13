Linda J. Meunier SUMMERVILLE, S.C. - Linda Jean Stratton Meunier, 73, of Summerville, SC, wife of Andy Meunier, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Linda was born Oct. 21, 1945, in Proctor, Vermont, to the late Schuyler and Marceline Stratton. Linda was the second of eight children. She was predeceased by her older sister, Margaret Warren, and younger brother, Alfred Stratton. Linda was a 1963 graduate of MSJ and married Andre Meunier, of Winooski, in 1968 at St. Peter Church in Rutland. They moved together to SC in 1973. Linda is survived by her husband, Andy; her daughters Tina Meunier and Marcy (Chris) Gossett; granddaughters Julia Gossett, Morgan Gossett, Emma Plymel and Olivia Plymel; sisters Joan (Dave) Keener, Valarie (Harold) Lanfear and Tammy (Joe) Lattuca; brothers Schuyler "Bud" (Connie) Stratton and Michael Stratton; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org/givenow to help find a cure.
