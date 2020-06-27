Linda Jean Poro FLORENCE — Linda Jean Poro, 62, life-long resident of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her residence accompanied by her daughter Sabrina Lynn Poro and her four fur babies: Goober, Dolly, Emma and Pino, which were her pride and joy. She was born Dec. 7, 1957, the daughter of Lawrence and Beverly Jean (Loso) Poro. She graduated from Otter Valley Union High School in 1975. Linda worked as a seamstress at Linda Lee Fashions in Rutland following graduation. She then worked at several local community care homes in the Rutland area for not only developmentally disabled individuals but the elderly. She also did private home care duties for several residents in Pittsford. She was an outstanding cook and caregiver. She later became the head cook and food service manager at Lothrop Elementary School in Pittsford for 10 years. She then decided to run her own establishment “Linda’s Deli and Village Store” in Pittsford. She then was employed through Rutland Mental Health for several years. During this time her store reopened, with her daughter Sabrina, as Poro’s Pizza Pitt "The Cow Store." After this she took a position with The Lenny Burke Farm in Wallingford, where she cared for traumatic brain injury survivors. After being diagnosed with a chronic illness she decided to become a home care provider with her daughter in their home. She was always helping others whenever she could. Linda loved country music and, boy, could she sing. Linda was the mother of the world and loved helping and caring for others it was her passion along with her excellent cooking. She is going to be greatly missed by so many people that she has touched throughout the years, but she is in a better place now and her suffering has subsided. Her spirit will continue to live on through her one and only confident, her daughter who has been by her side every day. Linda was also a very savvy shopper, if there was a deal to be found, she’d find it. She loved coupon shopping and clearance sections. Linda loved to cook. It gave her great pleasure to know that people enjoyed her food. She also enjoyed crocheting afghans for local raffles and other events. She also had a passion for VW bugs. She collected three of them. She also enjoyed camping and just being home watching Law and Order, Rachel Ray, Days of our Lives and Wheel of Fortune, with her daughter, and fur babies. She is survived by her daughter, Sabrina Lynn Poro, as well as everyone she had taken under her wing over the years, the closest including James Cobb and Robert Stocker both of Florence. She was predeceased by her parents and grandparents. Per her request, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, 05763
